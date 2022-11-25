Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on November 27

Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period
On Friday, the Central Railway's Mumbai division announced that it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, November 27.
Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Down fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further, these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.
"However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period," the CR press release stated.
"The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," mentioned the release.