Mumbai: Water cut in parts of city on November 29, 30

Updated on: 25 November,2022 08:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BMC has requested the residents of the above wards to keep the necessary stock of water on the previous day before the water cut

Due to the repair work at various locations, the water supply in Mumbai will be affected in various wards from 8.30 am on November 29, 2022 to 8.30 am on November 30, 2022, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.


The repair work on the 300 mm bypass water channel on the 1200 mm inlet channel of the Powai high-level reservoir and two 1800 mm X 1800 mm connections for the connection of the new 1800 mm diameter inlet channel for Veravali reservoirs one and two will be conducted from Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the morning 8.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

During this period the water supply in K/East, H/East, H/West, P/South, S, L and N wards will remain interrupted in some areas. Besides this, the water supply will be completely interrupted (stopped) in the area of ​​K/West ward.



In some areas of K/East, G/North, P/South wards, the water supply will be under low pressure from 8.30 am on November 29, 2022, to 8.30 am on November 30, 2022.

BMC has requested the residents of the above wards to keep the necessary stock of water on the previous day before the water cut during the above-mentioned period.

