×
Breaking News
Thane sees first measles death; Bhiwandi has 455 suspected cases
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 18 new cases
Mumbai Crime: 38-year-old man held for cheating and snatching mobile phones
Serum Institute Whatsapp duping case: Seven held, main accused on the run
Shraddha Walkar murder case should be heard by fast-track court: Ajit Pawar

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Mumbai reports 18 new cases

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 18 new cases

Updated on: 25 November,2022 07:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The city now has 87 active cases

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 18 new cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Friday, Mumbai recorded 18 new Covid-19 cases and zero death. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,858, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.


The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,028 after 13 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it further said.



The city now has 87 active cases, according to an official bulletin.


"Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent," it said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 38-year-old man held for cheating and snatching mobile phones

"The growth rate from November 18 to November 24 was at 0.001 per cent, the doubling rate in Mumbai is now 65,750 days," it further said.

 

Do you believe you travel responsibly?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK