Covid-19: Mumbai reports 18 new cases

On Friday, Mumbai recorded 18 new Covid-19 cases and zero death. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,858, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.
The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,028 after 13 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it further said.
The city now has 87 active cases, according to an official bulletin.
"Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent," it said.
"The growth rate from November 18 to November 24 was at 0.001 per cent, the doubling rate in Mumbai is now 65,750 days," it further said.