Thane: 1,653 traffic violators penalised during combing drive

As many as 91 cases of drunk driving were detected during the operation, while action was taken against 1,340 persons for different violations

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city took action against 1,653 traffic violators and collected more than Rs 10 lakh in fines during a combing operation, an official said on Friday.

An "all out" combing operation was conducted in the entire Thane police commissionerate on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the official said.

At least 1,653 persons were penalised for traffic violations and Rs 10.07 lakh was collected fines, he said.

Also Read: Congress accuses BJP of 'doctoring' video to discredit 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

As many as 91 cases of drunk driving were detected during the operation, while action was taken against 1,340 persons for different violations, a release said.

A total of 141 traffic policemen participated in the operation. Besides this, in the five zones, the drive was conducted separately, in which 285 police officials took part, it said.

At least 177 offences were registered and 184 persons arrested by the police, the release said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.