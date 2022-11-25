×
Thane: 1,653 traffic violators penalised during combing drive

Updated on: 25 November,2022 04:40 PM IST  |  Thane
As many as 91 cases of drunk driving were detected during the operation, while action was taken against 1,340 persons for different violations

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The police in Maharashtra's Thane city took action against 1,653 traffic violators and collected more than Rs 10 lakh in fines during a combing operation, an official said on Friday.


An "all out" combing operation was conducted in the entire Thane police commissionerate on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the official said.



At least 1,653 persons were penalised for traffic violations and Rs 10.07 lakh was collected fines, he said.


As many as 91 cases of drunk driving were detected during the operation, while action was taken against 1,340 persons for different violations, a release said.

A total of 141 traffic policemen participated in the operation. Besides this, in the five zones, the drive was conducted separately, in which 285 police officials took part, it said.

At least 177 offences were registered and 184 persons arrested by the police, the release said.

mumbai mumbai news thane maharashtra mumbai traffic

