Mumbai: Central railway to operate mega block on suburban sections on Sunday

Updated on: 24 March,2023 09:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

“Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Transharbour line (Thane-Vashi/Nerul) from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period,” the press release said

File Photo/PTI


The Central Railway Friday said that it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out necessary maintenance work on March 26, Sunday.


Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm



In a press release, the central railway said that down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.30 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their scheduled halts and will arrive destination ten minutes behind schedule.


Up fast, semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.25 pm will be diverted on up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their scheduled halts, further re-diverted on up fast line at Mulund and will arrive at the destination ten minutes late.

Kurla- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down harbour line services to Panvel, Belapur, Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and up harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Vashi, Belapur, Panvel from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

However, Special services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla and Vashi -Panvel stations during the block period.

“Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Transharbour line (Thane-Vashi/Nerul) from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period,” the press release said.

