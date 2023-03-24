Mumbai: Western Railway to operate jumbo block between Borivali and Jogeshwari stations on Sunday

According to the Western Railway, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on 5th line between Borivali and Jogeshwari stations



The Western Railway will operate a jumbo block between Borivali and Jogeshwari stations on Sunday, the Western Railway said in a statement on Friday.

According to the Western Railway, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on 5th line between Borivali and Jogeshwari stations.

It further said that the jumbo block between Borivali and Jogeshwari stations will be taken up from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, March 26.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, some suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with Station Masters.

"Due to the block, Train No. 19418 Ahmedabad – Borivali Express of 25th March, 2023 (Ex Ahmedabad) will be short terminated at Virar," the press release said.

Last week, the Western Railway had operated a night block. It had said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of four hours would be taken on up fast line from 23.30 hrs to 03.30 hrs and down fast line from 00.45 hrs to 04.45 hrs between Vasai Road and Bhayander railway stations in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on March 18 and 19.