Mumbai: Central Railway to operate traffic, mega blocks on June 3 and 4, check details

The Central Railway said that the special traffic block between Jogeshwari and Goregaon stations on the up and down harbor lines for resurfacing of bridge No. 46.

Mumbai Local Train. File Pic

The Central Railway on Friday said that a special 14 hours traffic block will be operated between Jogeshwari and Goregaon on June 3 and June 4 night.

The Central Railway said that the special traffic block between Jogeshwari and Goregaon stations on the up and down harbor lines for resurfacing of bridge No. 46 as per the following details:

Block Date: 03/04.06.2023 (Saturday/Sunday midnight)

Block Duration: 00.00 Hours to 14.00 Hours (14 Hours)

The Central Railway said that during the block period, some of the suburban services on Harbor Line between Bandra and Goregaon will remain unavailable.

The suburban train running pattern will be as follows:-

• The last local to Goregaon will be GN 83 Goregaon Local which will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 22.54 hrs.

• Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will be the last local GN 86 which is 23 from Goregaon. It will leave at 06:00.

• The first local for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will be GN 48 which will leave Goregaon at 14.33 hrs.

• The first local to Goregaon will be GN 45 which will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 14.18 hrs.

Mega block on Sunday

Central Railway's Mumbai suburban division will operate a mega block on Sunday, June 4, the Central Railway said in a statement on Friday.

The block will be operated between Thane - Kalyan up and down railway line, the Central Railway said.

The Central Railway said that during the block period, the down fast services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai between 9.30 am and 2.45 pm will be diverted to the down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations and will stop at Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva stations, in addition to their scheduled stops and will reach the destination 10 minutes behind the scheduled time.



The Central Railway further said that the up-fast/semi-fast services departing from Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.25 pm diverted to the up slow line between Kalyan, Thane and Diva stations. It will halt at Mumbra and Kalwa stations and then be diverted to the up fast line at Mulund and will reach their destinations 10 minutes late.

The Central Railways also shared the details of the trains-

11.10 AM to 04.10 PM on Thane - Vashi/Nerul Up and Down Transharbor route



10.35 am to 04.07 pm service on down route departing from Thane for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel and

Upbound services from Vashi/Nerul/Panvel to Thane will remain canceled from 10.25 am to 04.09 pm.

"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure maintenance and security. The railway administration apologises for the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the Central Railway said.