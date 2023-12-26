Mumbai: Central Railway to run four special suburban services on New Year Eve

The Central Railway's Mumbai division on Tuesday said that it will run special suburban services on New Year Eve

Representational Pic/File

The Central Railway's Mumbai division on Tuesday said that it will run special suburban services on New Year Eve on 31.12.2023 to 01.01.2024 midnight for the benefit of passengers.

The Central Railway, in an official statement said that the following trains have been arranged for the passengers.

Main Line

Special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01.30 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 03.00 hrs.

Special train will depart Kalyan at 01.30 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.00 hrs.



Harbour Line

Special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01.30 hrs and arrive Panvel at 02.50 hrs.

Special train will depart Panvel at 01.30 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 02.50 hrs



The Central Railway said that all these specials will halt at all stations.



"The passengers are requested to follow Covid appropriate behaviour for their's and other's safety," the Central Railway said.

Meanwhile, with the completion of the busy Dadar platform widening, the next step is to convert the fast train platforms 10/11 into a double discharge platform. This will allow commuters to board local trains from either side, easing congestion on the existing platform. The goal is to optimise existing resources for maximum efficiency. Following a series of articles by mid-day highlighting the railway police's struggle in managing crowds at the narrow slow line platforms in Central Railway Dadar, CR's Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajneesh Goyal not only promised to widen the platform but also devised a master plan to expand the station, creating more space for passengers, including additional platforms.

"Now that the widening of the slow line platform is complete, the next project at Dadar station is to convert platform 10 into a double discharge platform. Planning has begun, with the Central Railway initiating work orders for the project aimed at significantly reducing congestion on the existing single-sided platform 10," said a senior official.

"The plan involves converting the current Dadar platform 10 into a double discharge platform, redistributing the crowd where Kalyan-bound fast local trains and express trains departing from Mumbai currently halt. Once the opposite platform opens to the public, commuters can board from either side. Currently, the platform is fenced on one side. The initial step involves realigning existing utilities like footbridge ramps, canteens, railway structures, and staircases. Following this, overhead wires and tracks will be realigned. The project cost thus far stands at Rs 1.88 crore," he explained.

