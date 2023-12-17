Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega block on main line on Sunday
NIA arrests third accused in 2022 Attari border drug haul case
Dharavi protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav
Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC
Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Train services disrupted on Karjat Bhivpuri route due to technical snag

Mumbai: Train services disrupted on Karjat-Bhivpuri route due to technical snag

Updated on: 17 December,2023 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Sunday morning, train services along the Karjat-Bhivpuri section of Mumbai's suburban rail network faced disruption following a technical snag. According to the preliminary information received, an overhead equipment (OHE) breakdown caused the disruption. 

Mumbai: Train services disrupted on Karjat-Bhivpuri route due to technical snag

Mumbai Local Train/ File Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Train services disrupted on Karjat-Bhivpuri route due to technical snag
x
00:00

On Sunday morning, train services along the Karjat-Bhivpuri section of Mumbai's suburban rail network faced disruption following a technical snag. According to the preliminary information received, an overhead equipment (OHE) breakdown caused the disruption. 


According to the officials, Central Railway's S16 local train Karjat to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) was brought to a halt at kilometre 98/36 around 7:23 am due to a broken OHE bracket arm.


OHE's power was promptly shut off at 7:30 am due to a technical fault, to permit repairs on the affected portion. Officials gave assurances that repairs were being made and would happen soon.


As a result, travellers experienced difficulties when train services from Karjat to Badlapur in the upward direction were temporarily interrupted. Trains travelling from Kalyan to Karjat, however, in a descending direction, were not impacted by the stoppage.

Due to continuous repairs on the impacted route, the S18 train from Karjat to CSMT was also delayed at Karjat station, and the S16 train headed for CSMT remained blocked in the Karjat-Bhivpuri segment.

The same overhead equipment failure also caused delays for the 11010 Pune to CSMT Sinhgad Express, which affected the intercity train's schedule and held up at Karjat.

The Karjat-Bhivpuri route is thus experiencing disruptions in train operations. However, the railway authorities are actively working to resolve the situation. It is recommended that commuters remain informed about official statements concerning the reinstatement of train services in the impacted area.

Further details awaited

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you cook with pineapple as a key ingredient?
mumbai local train karjat Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus mumbai news central railway

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK