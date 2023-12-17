On Sunday morning, train services along the Karjat-Bhivpuri section of Mumbai's suburban rail network faced disruption following a technical snag. According to the preliminary information received, an overhead equipment (OHE) breakdown caused the disruption.

Mumbai Local Train/ File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: Train services disrupted on Karjat-Bhivpuri route due to technical snag x 00:00

On Sunday morning, train services along the Karjat-Bhivpuri section of Mumbai's suburban rail network faced disruption following a technical snag. According to the preliminary information received, an overhead equipment (OHE) breakdown caused the disruption.

According to the officials, Central Railway's S16 local train Karjat to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) was brought to a halt at kilometre 98/36 around 7:23 am due to a broken OHE bracket arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

OHE's power was promptly shut off at 7:30 am due to a technical fault, to permit repairs on the affected portion. Officials gave assurances that repairs were being made and would happen soon.

As a result, travellers experienced difficulties when train services from Karjat to Badlapur in the upward direction were temporarily interrupted. Trains travelling from Kalyan to Karjat, however, in a descending direction, were not impacted by the stoppage.

Due to continuous repairs on the impacted route, the S18 train from Karjat to CSMT was also delayed at Karjat station, and the S16 train headed for CSMT remained blocked in the Karjat-Bhivpuri segment.

The same overhead equipment failure also caused delays for the 11010 Pune to CSMT Sinhgad Express, which affected the intercity train's schedule and held up at Karjat.

The Karjat-Bhivpuri route is thus experiencing disruptions in train operations. However, the railway authorities are actively working to resolve the situation. It is recommended that commuters remain informed about official statements concerning the reinstatement of train services in the impacted area.

Further details awaited

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!