Mumbai Central RTO to train 5,600 two-wheeler licence seekers on simulator this year

As part of its efforts to make road travel safer for two-wheeler riders and passengers, the Mumbai Central RTO will train about 5,600 licence seekers on a simulator this year. It has set up a training centre to evaluate driving abilities, knowledge of traffic rules and passenger safety of those visiting its premises for two-wheeler licences. In Mumbai, 166 people died in bike mishaps last year.
Under the initiative, NGO United Way Mumbai will station trainers at the RTO, five days a week. The programme will ensure that 2-wheeler driving license candidates are well trained and have cleared the simulator test prior to securing their two-wheeler license. The training will be held at the road safety training hall.
“This model will be replicated in all the other RTOs of the city. This will help licence applicants in a big way and help to inform the common people regarding the rules and regulations of riding and the importance of following it,” Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne said.
“As per the road accident statistics in India, two-wheeler riders form 46 per cent of the fatalities, thus making them vulnerable road users. There is a dearth of professional training facilities for two-wheeler riders in India. United Way Mumbai is working to bridge this gap through public-private partnership,” said George Aikara, CEO of United Way Mumbai.
The bike simulator at the RTO
Aikara said they aim at making this training more engaging and comprehensive for the participants. “We have been providing similar training at Andheri RTO [started in May 2018] with support from Castrol India. There is scope for making such formal training part and parcel of the licence issuance system across India. We hope to collaborate with more RTO offices to replicate this initiative.”
“Road crash data analysis done in 2021 stated that 350 people lost their lives in road crashes in Mumbai, out of which 166 were two-wheelers. This means 50 per cent are two-wheelers and pedestrians. We need to concentrate on 2 wheelers, especially pillions, there we have made the wearing of helmet compulsory for them,” Regional Transport Officer Bharat Kalaskar said.
“The name of this program is #TwoWheelsOneLife, but I would say it is 2 wheels and many lives, as it will save many lives on the road. We can say that we have indeed taken a step ahead in the field of road safety with this initiative,” Joint Transport Commissioner Jitendra Patil said.
For riders’ safety
Avinash Dhakne, Maharashtra transport commissioner
This model will be replicated in all the other RTOs of the city. This will help licence applicants in a big way and help to inform the common people regarding the rules and regulations of riding and the importance of following it
George Aikara, CEO, United Way Mumbai
As per the road accident statistics in India, two-wheeler riders form 46 per cent of the fatalities. There is a dearth of professional training facilities for two-wheeler riders in the country
350
No. of deaths in road accidents in city last year