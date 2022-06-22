Mumbai Central RTO to train 5,600 two-wheeler licence seekers on simulator this year

Mumbai Central RTO to train 5,600 two-wheeler licence seekers this year; 166 died in bike mishaps last year

The Mumbai Central Regional Transport Office

As part of its efforts to make road travel safer for two-wheeler riders and passengers, the Mumbai Central RTO will train about 5,600 licence seekers on a simulator this year. It has set up a training centre to evaluate driving abilities, knowledge of traffic rules and passenger safety of those visiting its premises for two-wheeler licences. In Mumbai, 166 people died in bike mishaps last year.

Under the initiative, NGO United Way Mumbai will station trainers at the RTO, five days a week. The programme will ensure that 2-wheeler driving license candidates are well trained and have cleared the simulator test prior to securing their two-wheeler license. The training will be held at the road safety training hall.

“This model will be replicated in all the other RTOs of the city. This will help licence applicants in a big way and help to inform the common people regarding the rules and regulations of riding and the importance of following it,” Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne said.

