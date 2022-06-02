Now, no need to visit RTO for renewal of licences, six RTO services go online in Mumbai

Transport Minister Anil Parab launched the services at RTO head office in Mumbai, along with transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Renewal of licences, change of address and a few more services will now be available digitally in Maharashtra from today. Citizens will not need to visit RTO offices for secondary registration certificates, no objection certificate, change of address on Registration Certificate, Renewal of Driving License, Change of Address on License and even Renewal of License.

"To avail of the services on the digital platform, the applicant needs to have an Aadhar number linked with her/his mobile number," Parab told Mid-Day.

