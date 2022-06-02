Now, no need to visit RTO for renewal of licences, six RTO services go online in Mumbai

Renewal of licences, change of address and a few more services will now be available digitally in Maharashtra from today. Citizens will not need to visit RTO offices for secondary registration certificates, no objection certificate, change of address on Registration Certificate, Renewal of Driving License, Change of Address on License and even Renewal of License.
Transport Minister Anil Parab launched the services at RTO head office in Mumbai, along with transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne.
"To avail of the services on the digital platform, the applicant needs to have an Aadhar number linked with her/his mobile number," Parab told Mid-Day.
Minister of state for transport, home and information technology Satej Patil said that the applicant will have to enroll himself through Aadhar number verification using OTP sent on the registered mobile number. Only after the due verification related to the other personal information about the applicant from the Aadhar portal, the application will have proceeded,
“Once the personal details of the applicant, such as name, address, date of birth and mobile number are verified, the six important services will be made available online. The applicants will not have to come to RTOs for the same. They can make the online application sitting at home saving crucial time. The licenses or registration certificates will be sent to the applicant by post. This will also help in saving valuable paper, besides time, as there will be no need to take copies of the documents,” he said.
The digital platform will help to save the papers required for 18 to 20 lakh applications annually. The use of paper will come to NIL, besides bringing in transparency, pace and environment-friendly interface, said Patil.