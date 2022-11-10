Mumbai: Centre rushes team to probe city’s measles outbreaks

Union government acts on series of reports by this newspaper on the viral infection among kids at Govandi

A civic health worker gives Vitamin A, to improve immunity, to a kid at Rafi Nagar

A series of reports by mid-day on the measles outbreak at Govandi prompted the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday to rush a high-level, multi-disciplinary team to Mumbai to take stock of the upsurge in the cases in the city. The team will assist the state health authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate operationalisation of requisite control and containment measures.

