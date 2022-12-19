Breaking News
Updated on: 19 December,2022 08:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

First Part of central Obligatory Span installed

Mumbai: Chedda Nagar Junction flyover enters crucial phase of construction

Pic/MMRDA


The first part of central obligatory span of Flyover number 2 in Mankhurd-Thane direction of Chhedanagar Junction flyover was successfully launched on Monday morning. 


The central obligatory span is quite crucial and difficult as it is in curved shape. This span is being constructed at level 2, above the existing flyover at Eastern express highway. The 202 meter obligatory span is split into 6 parts, are being constructed with structural steel. The total weight of this girders are around 890 MT. 



The span which was launched is one out of 6. This span is combination of 3 girders, which is 31 meter long and 2 meters each in height, weigh is around 110 MT. 

"The work of Chheda Nagar junction improvement project is fast progressing. With all girders fabricated in Hyderabad have already arrived at the site, are now being assembled. The remaining parts are planned to launched within next 20 days," said S.V.R. Srinivas, Metropolitan Commisione, MMRDA.

