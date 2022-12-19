Breaking News
I prefer India, best place: Dalai Lama over Tawang clash
Mumbai: Measles toll more than Covid in past 40 days
Mumbai Crime: Three booked for posing as MPCB officials to extort money
Thane Crime: Eight friends rape 16-year-old for 15 hours in Palghar
Mumbai: Hot-and-humid is the season for now

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > There should not be any politics Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra Karnataka border issue

There should not be any politics: Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue

Updated on: 19 December,2022 12:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had a telephonic conversation with Shinde

There should not be any politics: Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while speaking on the border issue with Karnataka in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, said that there should not be any politics on it now, reported news agency ANI.


"For the first time, the Union Home Minister has mediated in the inter-state border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka. There should be no politics on this issue now. We should stand together with the border residents," said Eknath Shinde.



Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had a telephonic conversation with Shinde.


"Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde had a telephonic discussion with me, we both agreed that there should be peace and law and order to be maintained in both the states," Bommai said in a tweet.

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka goes back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Assembly's winter session to go hi-tech

Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states. The Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but the proposal was turned down by Karnataka.

Both governments later approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs' talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the border issue should be made public.

"Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs' talks with Union HM Amit Shah should be made public. We'll support it if the state government proposes border issues," said Ajit Pawar.

(With inputs from ANI)

Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway will reduce travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news karnataka news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK