Breaking News
Ghatkopar fire: Two in critical state, seven discharged
Mumbai: Measles toll more than Covid in past 40 days
Mumbai Crime: Three booked for posing as MPCB officials to extort money
Thane Crime: Eight friends rape 16-year-old for 15 hours in Palghar
Mumbai: Hot-and-humid is the season for now

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Assemblys winter session to go hi tech

Maharashtra: Assembly's winter session to go hi-tech

Updated on: 19 December,2022 10:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Meanwhile, the opposition parties on Sunday boycotted the customary tea party in protest against the government of the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena

Maharashtra: Assembly's winter session to go hi-tech

File Photo


With the aim of making the Winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly 'hi-tech', all the members have been provided with laptops, Wi-Fi and other devices. The Nagpur Winter session, which will start on Monday, will see more hi-tech sessions, with a new app designed for members.


Meanwhile, the opposition parties on Sunday boycotted the customary tea party in protest against the government of the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.



A review of the preparations for the winter session of the Legislative Assembly was conducted in the presence of Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe and Legislative Assembly deputy Speaker Narahari Jirwal on Sunday.


Also read: Maharashtra: New law to bring CM, ministers within ambit of Lokayukta

Apart from them, Principal Secretary of Legislature Rajendra Bhagwat, Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Collector Dr Vipin Itankar and officers of other departments concerned were also present.

The app 'Maha Assembly', created by the rural students of an IT company in the Nanded district, was showcased on this occasion. Through this app, all the ministers, MLAs and secretary-level officials will be able to get their accommodation during the session, a session diary, a telephone directory of important persons, other important assistance and details of various meetings in one click.

The app will be available on Android App, Web View and Apple Store and only authorised users -- members -- will have access to this app.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway will reduce travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK