Breaking News
Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears
Missing Aurangabad rapper resurfaces: ‘Why are they so scared of my song?’
Daily COVID-19 deaths jump to nine in state; two from Mumbai
Mumbai: Couple tie knot with fake ID; youth held for child marriage
Mumbai: Bandra’s U-bridge now gets chain link fencing
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Chemburs Ashok stambh to be inaugurated today

Mumbai: Chembur’s Ashok stambh to be inaugurated today

Updated on: 13 April,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

After mid-day’s December report, BMC accelerated work stalled for years and finally completed project

Mumbai: Chembur’s Ashok stambh to be inaugurated today

The chief minister will inaugurate the Ashok stambh on Thursday tonight. Pic/Rajesh Gupta


The Ashok stambh outside Ambedkar garden in Chembur is finally complete, after 17 long years. The BMC accelerated the construction work after this paper's report last December. The chief minister will inaugurate the national emblem tonight (Thursday, April 13), said Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale.


The BMC had sanctioned the construction of Ashok stambh as part of the beautification of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan. The garden is the second most important place for Ambedkarites, after Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar.



Also Read: Missing Aurangabad rapper resurfaces: ‘Why are they so scared of my song?’


The beautification project started in 2005 and among other works, the base and the pillar of the Ashok stambh were built. However, there had been no progress for years since 2008. On December 6 last year, mid-day reported about the stalled work and Shewale took cognisance of the report and pursued the matter.

“The emblem is our national symbol and it was painful to see it incomplete. I am happy to see it is getting inaugurated soon,” he said. Nutan Sanjkar, an activist who went on a hunger strike in 2012 demanding the completion of the pillar, said, “I am happy that the stambh has finally been completed and will shine in front of Ambedkar garden, day before his birth anniversary. My little efforts to attract the attention of local representatives were successful.” 

brihanmumbai municipal corporation chembur mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK