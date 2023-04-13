Missing Aurangabad rapper resurfaces: ‘Why are they so scared of my song?’

Singer Raj Mungase who was booked over his rap track against Eknath Shinde-BJP govt speaks to mid-day about backing from the Uddhav Sena and why he will not take down his song from YouTube

Raj Mungase

Raj Mungase, the law student and rapper who was booked by the Thane police over a diss track allegedly aimed at the present Maharashtra government, surfaced on Wednesday after going incommunicado for six days. The 28-year-old said he was given legal aid by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, which helped him secure pre-arrest bail. Mungase told mid-day, “I don’t think I have committed any crime. I sing about things that most people are talking about anyway.”

Why are members of the ruling party claiming it is defamation? Current rap songs are full of abuse, so why only am I being targeted?” he asked.

Mungase, a law student and resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad, was booked by the Shivaji Nagar (Ambernath East) police for releasing a diss track on YouTube referencing 50 khoke, Surat and Guwahati, which irked the Shrikant Shinde-led Yuva Sena Core committee, whose workers registered a complaint.

Rapper Raj Mungase and Opposition leader Ambadas Danve at the latter’s residence on Wednesday

From April 4, Mungase went incommunicado, by each passing day, his family members panicked and rushed to the MIDC Waluj police station to register a missing person complaint. The police, however, allegedly didn’t register it.

Then Somesh Mungase, the rapper’s youngest brother messaged NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, requesting help.

Finally, on Wednesday morning, Mungase appeared with Opposition party leader Ambadas Danve at the latter’s residence.

“We will stand in solidarity with Raj Mungase and every person whose freedom of expression has been curtailed by this government. They are behaving worst than the Britishers,” said Danve.

“Hundreds and thousands of people across the state shout, ‘50 khoke, ekdum ok’. Is the government going to book all of them? Raj didn’t even name anyone in his song. How can it be considered an offence,” he asked.

Mungase secured pre-arrest bail from a Kalyan court. The protection will last till April 25.

The rapper told mid-day, “First of all, I don’t know how it is an offence to write a song on the present political situation. I read a lot about the happenings across the country. Is there any example of an offence being registered over a song, that too, defamation?”

Talking about his disappearance, Mungase said, “The offence was registered on April 4 and I learnt about it the next day. So I decided not to return home. My family members are weak-hearted, so I decided not to go home and cause them to panic. I managed to eventually get in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of the Shiv Sena. They helped me get legal aid.”

Talking about the video of the track, Mungase said, “I don’t know what’s so offensive about it. I have neither taken any names nor made allegations about anyone. Why did someone feel I am talking about someone in particular? In fact, the words I used are said by many. Why have I been targeted? If they don’t like abusive words, many social media influencers and rappers have uploaded even worst content than me. Why are they being spared? Besides me, another rapper was booked in Mumbai. Politicians should be open to criticism.”