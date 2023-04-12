Rapper booked for 'defamatory' song: ‘My brother has been missing for 5 days’

Brother of singer Raj Mungase, whom the Aurangabad police had booked for a song against state govt, says he has not been seen since April 6; says cops refusing to file plaint

Raj Mungase, the rapper

Raj Mungase, the rapper who was booked by the Ambernath police for his alleged anti-Shinde govt song, has been missing since April 6, his family from Aurangabad has said. They alleged that the local police refused to file a missing person complaint and instead asked them to check whether he has been arrested.

The Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath East booked Raj on April 4 on the complaint of Snehal Kamble, a member of the Yuva Sena Core Committee. The complainant alleged that the song, titled ‘Chor|50 khokhe ekdum ok’, is abusive and defamatory. The song has reference to the events that led to the formation of BJP-Shide Sena government last June.

Raj, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (previously Aurangabad), is the eldest son of Rekha and Bhikulal Mungase. The father works at a local poultry shop. Somesh Mungase, Raj’s youngest brother, said, “Raj left home around 9.30 am for college and we haven’t heard from him since. Even his friends are not aware of his whereabouts. That day, the local police had come inquiring about him. The next day, cops claiming to be from the Mumbai crime branch had come.”

Raj Mungase, the rapper (right) The tweet by MLA Jitendra Awhad

Rekha said, “When my son went to the police station to register a missing person complaint, the cops shooed him away. We don’t know where Raj is, it has been a week.” When asked about this allegation, Sandip Gumre, inspector in charge of MIDC Waluj police station in Aurangabad, said, “I need to check this.” He did not take mid-day’s calls later on. Raj was booked under IPC Sections 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes).

‘Not a criminal’

Somesh said, “Raj started writing about a year and a half ago and started his YouTube channel. We were astonished at his talent and happy for him. But we never knew it would come to this.” “My son is not a criminal. His song may be wrong or abusive, but is that an offence?” Rekha asked. Somesh, who messaged MLA Jitendra Awhad of NCP seeking help to find his brother, said, “I know his song is a bit offensive, but if the police wanted to take him, they should have informed us. And if they haven’t taken him, why aren’t they helping us find him?” he questioned.

Ambernath copsSpeak

“We are waiting for a cyber analysis report to find out the exact location from where the song was uploaded on YouTube. We don’t know his [Raj] whereabouts. Our team has not even gone anywhere to search for him,” Ashok Bhagat, senior inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station, said.

MLA tweets

In a tweet with a screenshot of the message sent by Somesh, Awhad asked police to find the rapper. “Raj Mungase has been in the news ever since his song went viral on social media. He was later booked by the police. But, where is he? Which police station is he at? His family does not know his whereabouts. The family has sent me a message, which clearly shows the fear in their hearts. The police should take this matter seriously and search for him immediately,” he said in a tweet in Marathi.