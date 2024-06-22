Breaking News
Mumbai: Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law Arif Bhaijaan dies in JJ Hospital

Updated on: 22 June,2024 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2022 in connection with a terror funding case registered against Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and some of his close aides

Mumbai: Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law Arif Bhaijaan dies in JJ Hospital

Arif Bhaijaan

Arif Abubakar Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijaan, brother-in-law of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel and an accused in a terror-funding case, died on Friday evening at the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai.


He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2022 in connection with a terror funding case registered against Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and some of his close aides.


Arif Abubakar Shaikh, in a D-company case, died in JJ Hospital on Friday evening.


He was admitted to JJ Hospital from Arthur Road jail.

Arif Bhaijaan is named Bhaijaan as he is the brother-in-law of Gangster Chotta Shakeel.

chhota shakeel dawood ibrahim mumbai jj hospital mumbai news

