Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Saturday participated in a comprehensive cleanliness initiative, Deep Clean Drive, in the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai during its second phase

Eknath Shinde/X

Listen to this article Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leads ‘deep clean drive’, acknowledges sanitation workers as 'true heroes’ x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Saturday participated in a comprehensive cleanliness initiative, Deep Clean Drive, in the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai during its second phase.

This initiative, launched on the Chief Minister's directives, aims to create a pollution-free, clean, and aesthetically pleasing environment in the city. The campaign, which began on December 3 from Dharavi, continued its momentum under Shinde's supervision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasizing the significance of community participation in the cleanliness movement, Chief Minister Shinde lauded the dedicated efforts of Mumbai's sanitation workers. He acknowledged them as the "true heroes" contributing to the cleanliness and beauty of Mumbai.

Shinde stressed the need for a collective effort, stating that every Mumbaikar's involvement is crucial for the success of this people's movement.

The Chief Minister actively participated in the cleanliness drive, starting at Juhu Beach, where he garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Accompanying him were School Education Minister and Mumbai City District Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Andheri West MLA Amit Satam, former Minister Deepak Sawant, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Addressing a gathering, Chief Minister Shinde highlighted the use of advanced technology-based machines and vehicles, along with a substantial workforce, for efficient and rapid cleanliness.

He underscored the positive impact of the campaign in instilling a sense of responsibility among citizens to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings. The Swachhta Abhiyan, he noted, has evolved into a grassroots popular movement with active involvement from people's representatives.

The Deep Clean Drive targets various aspects, including roads, drains, footpaths, and public toilets, prioritizing areas for immediate attention. The phased campaign is expected to cover the entire city, contributing to the reduction of pollution and the enhancement of overall environmental hygiene.

Also read: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde credits BJP's assembly poll triumph to PM Modi's governance

Shinde expressed optimism about moving towards a cleaner, healthier, and more beautiful Mumbai through this initiative.

In a parallel event, Chief Minister Shinde interacted with devotees at the ISKCON temple, where he was felicitated by the temple committee. Acknowledging the global influence of the 'Hare Ram Hare Krishna' sect, he commended ISKCON's social activities, spanning the management of 897 temples and initiatives such as supporting needy students and patients.

Shinde urged the followers to join efforts in promoting health and cleanliness for the citizens of Mumbai, transforming the cleanliness movement into a people's movement.

The Chief Minister's engagement extended to Ramai Nagar in Ghatkopar, where he actively participated in the cleanliness drive. After paying respects to the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Shinde inspected the area and interacted with sanitation workers, recognizing their relentless commitment to keeping Mumbai clean.