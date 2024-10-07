Colaba Councillor, the late Vinod Shekhar, immortalised through chowk in his name

Milind Deora with local residents during the naming of the Vinod Shekhar chowk. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mumbai: Chowk in SoBo named after Colaba Councillor late Vinod Shekhar x 00:00

Colaba and Churchgate residents made it in numbers on a sweltering Sunday (October 6) morning to witness the inauguration of a Chowk named after late Colaba Councillor Vinod Shekhar. This Chowk is just around the corner from Eros cinema, stretching to the opposite pavement near the Astoria Hotel. There's a Metro station in the middle. It is a high-density buzzing spot with offices, shops, colleges, and residential buildings standing cheek by jowl in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chowk

The morning began with an unveiling of the ‘Vinod Shekhar Chowk’ plaque. There were leaders—Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena's (Eknath Shinde) Milind Deora—who did the honours as applause rang out and mobile cameras flashed. This was particularly significant, given that Shekhar was a Congress councillor for Colaba. He died of a heart attack in 2017.

At the event, Advocate General of Maharashtra Dr Birendra Saraf and former Additional Solicitor General of India Anil Singh stated that the Chowk was “society’s way of saying thank you to Shekhar, who has contributed so much to this space.” Nimish G Pandya, who made the trip to SoBo from Jogeshwari, called Shekhar “Inspirational. A helpful man 24/7. This will spur others on in the service of society.”

Memories, moods

Post-Chowk inauguration on the road, the SoBo community moved inside a hall where several leaders and family members spoke about what Shekhar stood for and meant to them. Deora addressed a packed hall. He said, “This may be one of the happiest days for everyone, not just the Shekhar family. The inauguration of a Chowk is also a celebration of a bond between persons. For instance, my late father Murlibhai and the Shekhar family were very close. They were together so much. There were some people my father admired cutting across party lines. This is a fitting tribute to have a Chowk apt, particularly because it is opposite my father’s office. Dad would have been so proud today.”

The diversity

Deora added that Colaba, with its diversity, is like a “mini-India, where high rises sit next to slums. It also houses the city’s original inhabitants, the fishermen at Machchimaar Nagar, which is also located here. Shekhar was capable of finding long-term solutions to problems in his constituency. He was never about short-term solutions with an eye on elections. With this chowk, curiosity will also be stirred. The new generation may ask who Vinod Shekhar was and be motivated to work for the public.”

Simple, humble

There was JoJo Thomas, the General Secretary Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), who reminisced that once he was supposed to meet Shekhar along with his mother, the late Annie Shekhar (MLA) for a programme, but Vinod could not make it that day. “He was worried about his mother, and that showed his simplicity and humility.”

The support

Vijay Shekhar, Vinod’s brother said, “It is good to see all parties come together here. All those present here, not just members of political parties, are our family. A family is not about taking photos, it is standing together in good times and bad.”

Former MP Sudha Joshi spoke about the close bond between mother and son—Annie Shekhar and Vinod Shekhar. “Annie Shekhar was also very close to me. She had Vinod Shekhar for support, lending a shoulder in all the work.”

Universal mummy

Advocate Anita Shekhar Castellino, Vinod’s sister said, “Annie was the universal mummy. Colaba was mummy’s and Vinod’s life. Vinod was born here and died at home in Colaba. He lived up to every promise he made.”

Then advocate Suresh Chandra Shekhar, Vinod’s brother, wittily called him ‘the boss’ as he had made everyone work for the function, galvanising people to action, and recalled how “social work was part of Vinod’s life. All he needed was a call, and there he was in an instant.”

There was mention of ex-BJP corporators Makarand Narwekar and Harshita Narwekar, too, playing a big part in making this Chowk a reality, as the curtains came down on a morning filled with memories and left us with the feeling that never mind which party one aligns with, it is the work you do, the bonds you make that live on after you.