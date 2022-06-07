Breaking News
Mumbaikars can now place orders for fresh veggies at Public Distribution System shops

Updated on: 07 June,2022 06:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
'The pilot initiative of the food and civic supplies department is limited to Mumbai and Thane cities for now,' says Vijay Waghmare, the secretary of the department

Citizens can place orders for farm-fresh vegetables at their nearest ration or public distribution system shops in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane city, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The pilot initiative of the food and civic supplies department is limited to Mumbai and Thane cities for now, Vijay Waghmare, the secretary of the department said.




Earlier, the state government had started an initiative in which stationary products could be sold at PDS shops in rural areas, as items sold in these regions were either of bad quality or expensive, the official said.


