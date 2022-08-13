Breaking News
Mumbai: Redevelopment work snaps water supply to 1,000 Vikhroli families
Mumbai: TPR rises to 9.45 per cent in city with 871 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
Mumbai: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on August 14
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely lose an eye after attack
Forty-five underfed children rescued from church in Navi Mumbai
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Citizens raise red flag over tricolour fest

Mumbai: Citizens raise red flag over tricolour fest

Premium

Updated on: 13 August,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale , Sameer Surve | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com , sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Allege civic body has failed to deliver even a single flag in several neighbourhoods; officials admit they are facing a shortage

Mumbai: Citizens raise red flag over tricolour fest

Merchant Navy personnel fly the national flag at the Asiatic Library. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


The weekend is here and come Monday, India will celebrate the 75th Independence Day, but not all houses may be able to hoist the tricolour, as is the plan under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. While many societies and residents still wait for a flag, which the BMC promised to deliver at every doorstep, civic officials told mid-day that there is a shortage.

india independence day i-day brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK