Mumbai: Citizens raise red flag over tricolour fest

Allege civic body has failed to deliver even a single flag in several neighbourhoods; officials admit they are facing a shortage

Merchant Navy personnel fly the national flag at the Asiatic Library. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The weekend is here and come Monday, India will celebrate the 75th Independence Day, but not all houses may be able to hoist the tricolour, as is the plan under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. While many societies and residents still wait for a flag, which the BMC promised to deliver at every doorstep, civic officials told mid-day that there is a shortage.