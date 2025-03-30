Breaking News
Mumbai DCP Sudhakar Pathare killed in Telangana road crash

Updated on: 30 March,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

According to Nagarkurnool SP Vaibhav Gaikwad, “Both individuals were traveling to Srisailam in an Innova when their car was struck by an ST bus in the ghat section.

DCP Sudhakar Pathare. File pic

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhakar Pathare, who was posted in the Port Zone, died in a road accident in Telangana on Saturday. Pathare had travelled to Hyderabad for training ahead of his promotion to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank and was on his way to visit the Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling temple with a relative when the mishap occurred around noon.


According to Nagarkurnool SP Vaibhav Gaikwad, “Both individuals were traveling to Srisailam in an Innova when their car was struck by an ST bus in the ghat section. Pathare sustained a head injury, while his friend Bhagwat Khodake suffered leg and internal injuries. Both were declared dead upon arrival at a private hospital,” he told mid-day.


“Mumbai Police is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of DCP Sudhakar Pathare in a tragic road accident in Telangana,” Mumbai Police spokesperson Datta Nalawade said, adding, “His contribution to maintaining law and order in Mumbai Port Zone and in his earlier assignments is invaluable.” Pathare, a Maharashtra State Police Service officer, was promoted to the Indian Police Service (IPS) in the 2011 batch.


