Mumbai: City hospitals report rise in dengue, malaria cases

The Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) in Mumbai city hospitals reported an increase in the number of monsoon-related ailments last week

According to a private hospital in south Mumbai, a few cases of dengue were reported. The patients had a travel history.

Dr Samrat Shah, Consultant Internist at Bhatia Hospital where the dengue cases were reported, said, “Two of the patients had travel history to Alibaug. There is a high chance that they suffered from dengue due to mosquito bites and water logging in the garden.”

The doctor said three to four patients in the age group of 25-40 years had visited the hospital’s OPD ward for treatment last week.

Besides dengue, hospitals in Mumbai also reported a rise in malaria cases.

“We saw two to three cases of complicated vivax malaria too. A 90-year-old lady who was admitted at Bhatia Hospital was presented with high-grade fever which caused heart failure because the metabolic demand of the body creases the heart to pump that much more. She was treated successfully and sent home a few days ago,” added Dr Shah.

A few cases of acute gastroenteritis cases were also reported with severe dehydration. They were admitted to the hospital, Dr Shah said.

Meanwhile, the unit head of the medicine department at state-run Sir JJ Hospital, Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, said, “We see a lot of flu cases due to changes in weather. Dengue and malaria cases are on the rise. Last week, we had three in-patient admissions of patients suffering from malaria. All were between 25 to 30 years of age.”