Mumbai: City to see light showers, thunderstorms today, informs IMD

Temperature may rise after May 10; heatwave alert sounded for northwest, central India

A man attempts to keep cool at Mahim on May 3. Pic/Ashish Raje

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and private forecasters on Monday stated that the city and adjoining areas could also see light showers and thunderstorms for the next 24 to 48 hours, which will be followed by warm weather. Meanwhile, a heatwave alert was sounded for northwest and central India.

According to Vagaries of the Weather, a popular private weather blog, there are chances of some light patchy rain on May 9 and 10. “Following this, the temperature in the city and adjoining areas is likely to get warmer,” predicted Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of the Weather.

He added, “Eastern townships such as Navi Mumbai region and Thane district may get some localised thundershowers. The Konkan, Panvel and Karjat may witness higher maximum temperatures of 37 to 38 degrees Celsius as the week progresses.”

Meteorologists have predicted heatwaves for regions under north-west and central India. Kapadia stated, “The typical hot and dry May weather is likely for north, northwest and central India in the coming days. By May 11, places might witness exceed in maximum temperature (sic). Around 43 degrees Celsius and above in Rajasthan and Gujarat and possibly cross 45 degrees Celsius in Vidarbha and parts of northwest India.”

Explaining the phenomenon, an expert from Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said, “There may be scattered light rain over southern parts of Maharashtra and isolated pockets of south Chhattisgarh during the next few days. Thereafter weather of these states will also go dry. Dry and hot northwesterly winds from central parts of Pakistan and Balochistan will blow across central parts of the country, leading to an increase in temperatures.”

The maximum temperature on Sunday, as recorded at IMD’s Santacruz and Colaba observatories, was 32.9 and 32.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Monday, recorded at IMD’s Santacruz observatory, was 33.4 degrees Celsius and Colaba was 32.6 degrees Celsius.

32.9°C

Max temp at Santacruz on Sunday