Breaking News
Mumbai: Downward trend in malaria cases seen in G North ward
Mumbai: DRDO scientist gave wrong laptop for forensic analysis, says ATS
BMC tender scam: Trust hired BAMS, BHMS docs instead of MBBS, pocketed salary difference
Two Mumbai men drown in Lonavala, female friend has miraculous escape
Mumbai: Kin fear missing shippie ensnared by human traffickers
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Civic authorities recover body of woman who had drowned in sea at Bandra

Mumbai: Civic authorities recover body of woman who had drowned in sea at Bandra

Updated on: 10 July,2023 02:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The civic body said that the body of the woman was recovered on Monday afternoon and later handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigations in the case

Mumbai: Civic authorities recover body of woman who had drowned in sea at Bandra

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Civic authorities recover body of woman who had drowned in sea at Bandra
x
00:00

A day after a 27-year-old woman allegedly drowned in sea at Bandra in western suburbs of Mumbai, the civic authorities were successful in locating and recovering her body from the sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Monday. 


The civic body said that the body of the woman was recovered on Monday afternoon and later handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigations in the case. 


The Bandra police and fire brigade officials had on Sunday said that the woman has been identified as Jyoti Sonar, a resident of Bandra. Police said Sonar had visited Bandstand with her husband and kids and other family members on Sunday evening.


A police officer said the incident took place at 5.12 pm on Sunday. The family had first visited Bandra Fort and later went to spend time on the rocks.

Speaking to mid-day, Senior Inspector Sanjay Marathe had on Sunday said, “The couple decided to go on to the rocks to take a selfie with the sea in the backdrop. Suddenly, a high wave came and dragged them into the water. The husband was saved by the people who were present on the spot. However, the woman had already disappeared
in the water.”

The police and the fire brigade reached the spot and began the search operation.

“Crowds started gathering at Bandstand after the incident. We have been trying to control the crowd as well as look for the woman. We are taking the help of divers,” Marathe said on Sunday.

The Juhu and Versova beaches were closed to  the public on Sunday evening owing to the high tide warning.

The IMD Mumbai had predicted "moderate rain in the city and suburbs with cloudy sky" on July 9.

The police officials were on Sunday seen informing people to stay away from the beach area on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 10.41 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 11.18 mm and 8.27 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, a high tide of about 4.27 meters was expected to hit Mumbai at 4.41 pm today.

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
bandra arabian sea mumbai news mumbai crime news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK