The civic body said that the body of the woman was recovered on Monday afternoon and later handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigations in the case

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Civic authorities recover body of woman who had drowned in sea at Bandra x 00:00

A day after a 27-year-old woman allegedly drowned in sea at Bandra in western suburbs of Mumbai, the civic authorities were successful in locating and recovering her body from the sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Monday.

The civic body said that the body of the woman was recovered on Monday afternoon and later handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigations in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bandra police and fire brigade officials had on Sunday said that the woman has been identified as Jyoti Sonar, a resident of Bandra. Police said Sonar had visited Bandstand with her husband and kids and other family members on Sunday evening.

A police officer said the incident took place at 5.12 pm on Sunday. The family had first visited Bandra Fort and later went to spend time on the rocks.

Speaking to mid-day, Senior Inspector Sanjay Marathe had on Sunday said, “The couple decided to go on to the rocks to take a selfie with the sea in the backdrop. Suddenly, a high wave came and dragged them into the water. The husband was saved by the people who were present on the spot. However, the woman had already disappeared

in the water.”

The police and the fire brigade reached the spot and began the search operation.

“Crowds started gathering at Bandstand after the incident. We have been trying to control the crowd as well as look for the woman. We are taking the help of divers,” Marathe said on Sunday.

The Juhu and Versova beaches were closed to the public on Sunday evening owing to the high tide warning.

The IMD Mumbai had predicted "moderate rain in the city and suburbs with cloudy sky" on July 9.

The police officials were on Sunday seen informing people to stay away from the beach area on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 10.41 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 11.18 mm and 8.27 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, a high tide of about 4.27 meters was expected to hit Mumbai at 4.41 pm today.