Mumbai civic body collects Rs 5800 crore as property tax till December end

Updated on: 03 January,2025 01:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

In a release issued on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it had collected Rs 5,847 crore as property tax till December end, including Rs 433 crore in the last two days of 2024

Representational pic

The Mumbai civic body collected more than Rs 5,800 crore as property tax in the last nine months of financial year 2024-25.


In a release issued on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it had collected Rs 5,847 crore as property tax till December end, including Rs 433 crore in the last two days of 2024.


"Out of Rs 5,847 crore, a sum of Rs 1,660 crore was of the previous financial year. BMC had given a deadline of May 25, 2024, for paying property tax for the 2023-24 fiscal," it said.


The civic body said the target for the current financial year is Rs 6,200 crore.

"Of this, 62 per cent has been collected till December end after deducting Rs 1,660 crore of the previous financial year," the civic body said in the release.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

