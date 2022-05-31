Mumbai civic body draws ward reservation lottery for upcoming polls; 118 seats for women

As per the lottery drawn without the OBC quota on the directions of the State Election Commission (SEC), 118 of the total 236 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seats will be reserved for women. Eight of these seats are reserved for scheduled caste candidates, one seat for scheduled tribe candidates and 109 for the general category

Lottery for the 236 ward reservations for the upcoming BMC election was held on May 31. Pic/Satej Shinde

The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday drew a lottery for reservation of wards for SC, ST, and general category seats for women for upcoming city municipal corporation polls, officials said.

As per the lottery drawn without the OBC quota on the directions of the State Election Commission (SEC), 118 of the total 236 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seats will be reserved for women. Eight of these seats are reserved for scheduled caste candidates, one seat for scheduled tribe candidates and 109 for the general category.

On May 23, the SEC released the schedule for drawing a lottery for reservation of wards for the BMC elections.

Show full article