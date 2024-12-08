The initiative launched by the Centre in February 2023 and introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to make foundational learning interactive and engaging for young children, helping them recognise letters and numbers through play-based methods

In a bid to enhance quality childhood education, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon introduce the ‘Jaadui Pitara’ (magical box) initiative—play-based learning and teaching material—for preschoolers.

The initiative launched by the Centre in February 2023 and introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to make foundational learning interactive and engaging for young children, helping them recognise letters and numbers through play-based methods.

The BMC said that it plans to roll out the initiative in all 1,139 preschools it runs across Mumbai within the next two months. This move is set to benefit over 40,000 students, providing them with a fun and effective learning environment.

To ensure its smooth implementation, the municipal office has appointed a contractor. Officials said that they would also begin the distribution of kits soon after the Standing Committee’s final approval.

What’s in Jaadui Pitara?

The Jaadui Pitara kits contain diverse educational materials, including toys, puzzles, flashcards, storybooks, posters, playbooks, and teacher handbooks. These resources are designed to foster literacy and numeracy skills in children aged three to eight years while nurturing their cognitive, social, and emotional development.



Additionally, the kits incorporate colorful visuals and interactive activities to stimulate critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity in young learners.

The introduction of Jaadui Pitara aligns with the BMC’s efforts to elevate the quality of early childhood education and ensure that students in civic schools receive a strong start to their educational journey.

Speaking about the initiative, BMC Education Officer Rajesh Kankal said, “The Jaadui Pitara kits are a valuable resource for early childhood education. They include a range of materials that enhance conceptual understanding and foundational skills like reading, writing, and math. These kits also promote curiosity, exploration, and critical thinking, creating a holistic learning experience. The kits are even available for download on the Diksha portal to ensure accessibility for all. This will benefit kids studying in civic schools.”

Kankal further elaborated, “Starting this academic year, the Jaadui Pitara kits will be introduced in all BMC-run balwadis and preschools. Full-fledged implementation and usage of the kits will commence from the next academic year.”

The origin

First launched in February 2023 by the Union Ministry of Education, the material was developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

In November 2023, its digital version—E-Jaadui Pitara—was introduced to make the initiative accessible to a wider audience. Available in 13 languages, the program caters to India’s diverse learners and includes play-based tools such as puzzles, toys, flashcards, storybooks, and teacher resources.

The program focuses on holistic development, integrating colorful visuals, engaging texts, and activities that emphasise thinking skills, emotional well-being, and foundational numeracy and literacy.

1,139

No. of BMC-run preschools in Mumbai