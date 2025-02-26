Breaking News
CBSE draft norms propose conducting Class 10 boards in two phases from 2026
Kurla accident: BEST hands over financial assistance cheques to victims kins
India's Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber questions Apoorva Makhija
Eknath Shinde orders probe after French firm accuses MMRDA of corruption
Food delivery company worker held for harassing college student
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Clean up marshals collect Rs 454 crore in fines since April

Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April

Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

32,012 littering violations recorded, alongside fines on 14,014 properties under the Swachh Angan Scheme; the highest fine—Rs 1.40 crore—was collected from a single private premise for failing to maintain cleanliness

Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April

BMC clean up marshal squad outside Dadar station East on January 13. FILE PIC

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fined 1.57 lakh people in the last 11 months, with 44 per cent of them penalised for spitting in public places across Mumbai. The highest fine—Rs 1.40 crore—was collected from a single private premise for failing to maintain cleanliness.


In April 2024, the BMC appointed clean-up marshals to monitor and penalise those contributing to the city’s uncleanliness. According to BMC data, marshals have recovered Rs 4.54 crore in fines since then. Of the total fines collected, Rs 1.25 crore came from 62,892 people penalised for spitting in public, primarily on roads.


Additionally, 32,012 people were fined for littering, resulting in Rs 65.71 lakh in penalties. Under the “Swachh Angan Scheme,” marshals also fined 14,014 industries, bungalows, and row houses, collecting Rs 1.40 crore in fines.


Each civic ward has around 30 clean-up marshals. The BMC first introduced the clean-up marshal system in 2008 but discontinued it in 2011 following numerous complaints. The system was reintroduced in 2016 but again faced backlash due to allegations of unnecessary fine collection. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BMC allowed marshals to fine people for not wearing masks.

As per BMC policy, marshals can impose fines ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, depending on the violation. The collected fine is split equally between the BMC and the marshal.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation Clean up marshals BMC mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK