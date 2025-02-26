32,012 littering violations recorded, alongside fines on 14,014 properties under the Swachh Angan Scheme; the highest fine—Rs 1.40 crore—was collected from a single private premise for failing to maintain cleanliness

BMC clean up marshal squad outside Dadar station East on January 13. FILE PIC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fined 1.57 lakh people in the last 11 months, with 44 per cent of them penalised for spitting in public places across Mumbai. The highest fine—Rs 1.40 crore—was collected from a single private premise for failing to maintain cleanliness.

In April 2024, the BMC appointed clean-up marshals to monitor and penalise those contributing to the city’s uncleanliness. According to BMC data, marshals have recovered Rs 4.54 crore in fines since then. Of the total fines collected, Rs 1.25 crore came from 62,892 people penalised for spitting in public, primarily on roads.

Additionally, 32,012 people were fined for littering, resulting in Rs 65.71 lakh in penalties. Under the “Swachh Angan Scheme,” marshals also fined 14,014 industries, bungalows, and row houses, collecting Rs 1.40 crore in fines.

Each civic ward has around 30 clean-up marshals. The BMC first introduced the clean-up marshal system in 2008 but discontinued it in 2011 following numerous complaints. The system was reintroduced in 2016 but again faced backlash due to allegations of unnecessary fine collection. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BMC allowed marshals to fine people for not wearing masks.

As per BMC policy, marshals can impose fines ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, depending on the violation. The collected fine is split equally between the BMC and the marshal.