Mumbai: Clean-up marshals are back, armed with digital fines this time

Discontinued in 2022, the marshals had an ill reputation for thuggery and extortion; and now, they will be empowered to penalise citizens for air pollution, too

Clean up marshal fining people for not using masks outside Dadar station. File Pic

Finally, a year later, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in the final stages of reappointing clean-up marshals to keep the city clean. Alongside this, the BMC aims to address air quality concerns by having these marshals monitor the open dumping of debris in public areas and the burning of waste, both significant contributors to air pollution.



The BMC also plans to introduce a digital payment system for fine collection to ensure transparency. The BMC had discontinued the marshal services in 2022 after their contract ended amidst extortion allegations. While the appointment of clean-up marshals to regulate citizens has always been in the pipeline, it faced delays due to resistance from citizens, citing alleged rude behaviour and extortion issues. The BMC had previously considered a plan for 'Swachhata doot' without fining capabilities, but that plan remained shelved.



BMC marshal collecting fine from tourists who are taking selfies without masks at Bandra. File Pic/Shadab Khan

Following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directive for a garbage-free city, the BMC initiated various plans, including the long-pending proposal of reinstating clean-up marshals. Sudhakar Shinde, additional commissioner at BMC, said, “While 80 per cent of citizens comply with regulations, it's essential to take stringent action against the remaining 20 per cent for a cleaner city.

We're ensuring plans are in place to mitigate any concerns citizens might have about the marshals' approach.” He acknowledged public complaints regarding marshals' behaviour while issuing fines and emphasised the BMC's efforts to introduce a digital payment system for added transparency. Highlighting the impact on air quality, another official mentioned that marshals would monitor and discourage both debris dumping and garbage burning, significant causes of air pollution.

"The process of appointing agencies was delayed but will soon be completed. They will be authorised to penalise individuals for illegal garbage and debris dumping. The proposal has been submitted for the administrator’s approval. As outlined, there will be 720 marshals distributed across the 24 wards based on their size and population. The fine amounts will remain unchanged," stated a senior BMC official.

As per the proposal, the civic body will appoint 24 private institutes in each of the 24 wards. Marshals will have the authority to impose fines ranging from R100 to Rs 1,000 for littering. Clean-up marshals are required to have passed Std XII.

The BMC had initially deployed clean-up marshals in 2006 and reappointed them in July 2016. Their responsibilities encompass penalising individuals for various offences, ranging from spitting and littering to waste dumping and not picking up pets' waste, with fines ranging from R100 to R1,000. During the pandemic, marshals were empowered to penalise those not wearing masks in public spaces until 2022, accumulating fines worth Rs 92 crore.

