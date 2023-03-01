Mumbai: Closure of FOB at Jogeshwari station for 6th line project, says Western Railway

The Western Railway, in an another statement said, there will be a closure of the south west staircase of north FOB at platform no. 1 of Mahim station for the station improvement work

Representational Pic

The Western Railway on Wednesday said that there would be a closure of the east side pathway of middle Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Jogeshwari station in view of ongoing 6th project works.

In a statement the Western Railway said, the work of the 6th line project between Mumbai Central and Borivali under MUTP Phase II is being undertaken by Western Railway.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said, in connection to this ongoing work, the existing 3m wide pathway connecting middle Foot over Bridge to East side at Jogeshwari station through pathway, will be closed from 02.03.23 to 31.03.23 for modification of existing pathway and for dismantling the old RRI Building coming in the alignment of proposed 6th line at Jogeshwari (East).

The statement further said that during this period, the middle Foot Over Bridge can be used on PF No. 1/2 and PF No. 3/4. Passengers can use the South Foot Over Bridge for movement through the East side of the station.

In another statement, the Western Railway said that there will be a closure of the south west staircase of north FOB at platform no. 1 of Mahim station for the station improvement work.

The Western Railway said that the south west staircase of the north Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Platform No. 1 will be dismantled to provide a new escalator. As part of the station improvement work being carried out at Mahim station, the staircase of the north FOB at Platform No. 1 will remain closed from March 3, 2023.

"Passengers can use the south east staircase of the same FOB at Platform No. 1. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted by WR," the Western Railway said in the statement.