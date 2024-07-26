Mumbai Coastal Road closed for 15 min after minor collision

Cops identifying car that rammed a taxi from behind on northbound stretch, no injuries reported

Pradnya Jegde, DCP, traffic (south)

The bustling Coastal Road came to a temporary standstill on Thursday due to a minor collision on its northbound stretch around 10.30 am. The disruption occurred when a private car collided with a taxi from behind on the northbound lane, prompting the private car to hastily leave the scene.

The incident led to the closure of the northbound Coastal Road for approximately 15 minutes as traffic police responded swiftly. There were no reported injuries as a result of the collision, although the sudden closure caused significant inconvenience to commuters during peak hours.

Pradnya Jegde, deputy commissioner of police, traffic (south), “We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the private car involved and will provide details to the local police station to take further action.” She added, “The road was shut for vehicular traffic for approximately 15 minutes. we swiftly sent teams to the location to clear the backlog. Eventually, the road was cleared for vehicular traffic.”

Meanwhile, BEST services were also hampered due to the accident. “Due to a minor accident involving heavy vehicles on Coastal Road, the road has been closed by the police in the down direction since 10.30 am. Consequently, bus route A-78 will operate via Bridge Candy Hospital, Kemps Corner, Babulnath, and thereafter route 123 will proceed via Marine Drive,” said BEST officials.