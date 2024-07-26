Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Coastal Road closed for 15 min after minor collision

Mumbai Coastal Road closed for 15 min after minor collision

Updated on: 26 July,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Cops identifying car that rammed a taxi from behind on northbound stretch, no injuries reported

Mumbai Coastal Road closed for 15 min after minor collision

Pradnya Jegde, DCP, traffic (south)

Listen to this article
Mumbai Coastal Road closed for 15 min after minor collision
x
00:00

The bustling Coastal Road came to a temporary standstill on Thursday due to a minor collision on its northbound stretch around 10.30 am. The disruption occurred when a private car collided with a taxi from behind on the northbound lane, prompting the private car to hastily leave the scene.


The incident led to the closure of the northbound Coastal Road for approximately 15 minutes as traffic police responded swiftly. There were no reported injuries as a result of the collision, although the sudden closure caused significant inconvenience to commuters during peak hours.



Pradnya Jegde, deputy commissioner of police, traffic (south), “We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the private car involved and will provide details to the local police station to take further action.” She added, “The road was shut for vehicular traffic for approximately 15 minutes. we swiftly sent teams to the location to clear the backlog. Eventually, the road was cleared for vehicular traffic.”


Meanwhile, BEST services were also hampered due to the accident. “Due to a minor accident involving heavy vehicles on Coastal Road, the road has been closed by the police in the down direction since 10.30 am. Consequently, bus route A-78 will operate via Bridge Candy Hospital, Kemps Corner, Babulnath, and thereafter route 123 will proceed via Marine Drive,” said BEST officials.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai coastal road expressway Mumbai Coastal Road brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK