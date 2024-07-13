Breaking News
Director of school in Kalyan held as student hangs self after beating
Maharashtra Legislative polls: Council poll victory a trailer, says CM Shinde
Mumbai Police files chargesheet against accused in Ghatkopar hoarding crash case
Seven Congress MLAs cross-voted Council polls, results indicate
PM to lay foundation stone of key projects including Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel witnesses congestion several motorists complain of suffocation

Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel witnesses congestion, several motorists complain of suffocation

Updated on: 13 July,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Officials say they haven’t received complaints about ventilation, can increase velocity of air jets

Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel witnesses congestion, several motorists complain of suffocation

The stretch outside the southern end of the Coastal Road tunnel was also packed with traffic. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel witnesses congestion, several motorists complain of suffocation
x
00:00

The southbound stretch of the Coastal Road, as well as south Mumbai in general, were badly congested on Friday morning, with commuters expressing frustration about having to wait inside the tunnel linking Worli and Girgaon for an extended amount of time.


A commuter told mid-day, “The traffic congestion in the tunnel was horrible this morning.”


Another commuter said, “I have been stuck inside the tunnel for 10 minutes and have to cross a 1.3-km stretch to come out of it. I am heading towards Mantralaya for a hearing, but I fear it will be cancelled. I have faced a similar situation once before.”


Another commuter said, “It is extremely suffocating inside the tunnel. They have not made enough provisions for ventilation. It seems like ‘vikas’ is suffocating the city as the engines of our vehicles are running and burning fuel while our vehicles are stationary.”

“A bus carrying Shiv Sena MLAs was also stuck inside the tunnel in the morning,” he added.

BMC Speak

A BMC official said, “The tunnels have a Saccardo ventilation system, which includes air jets that have a velocity of around three metres per second. The highest speed of the system is such that the speed of the wind is three metres per second at the south end of the tunnel [at Girgaon]. We adjust the speed as per the requirement. We haven't received complaints of suffocation. But if that is the case, then we will increase the speed.”

BMC officials claimed the congestion at Marine Lines was not related to the Coastal Road but overall traffic situation on roads.

M Ramkumar, additional commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Southbound traffic on the Coastal Road witnessed congestion on Friday morning. Not only the tunnel but also the patch outside it not associated with the Coastal Road also witnessed a jam, disrupting traffic movement. The northbound patch did not witness any congestion.”

With inputs from Prajakta Kasale 

2.07 km
Length of tunnel 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Coastal Road heavy rains mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK