Mumbai Coastal Road's northbound stretch connecting Haji Ali & Worli open to public

CM Shinde and BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani during Mumbai Coastal Road inspection/ BMC

At 7 am on Thursday, a 3.5-kilometer segment of the Mumbai Coastal Road's northbound lane was opened to vehicular traffic. According to civic officials, the new stretch, which runs from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road in Worli, intends to minimise travel time between south Mumbai and the suburbs.

The stretch is part of the 12-kilometer Mumbai Coastal Road Project and is expected to alleviate traffic congestion between Haji Ali and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. According to a BMC spokesperson, the roadway will be open to vehicles from 7 am to 11 pm, Monday through Friday, reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, the BMC declared that the corridor is temporarily opened for vehicles driving towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link from the Coastal Road. It will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays to complete the remaining work of the project.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde examined the stretch on Wednesday, joined by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and other top officials. Shinde remarked that the coastline road project is 91 per cent complete and asked the administration to complete the remaining work as soon as feasible.

The BMC sharing pictures from the inspection, wrote, "The third phase of the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project, allowing for temporary travel from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road, and the Haji Ali's Arm 8 (from Lotus Jetty Junction to the main bridge at Haji Ali on the northbound lane) will be opened from tomorrow, Thursday, 11th July 2024, at 7 am."

Previously, on March 11, the BMC launched a 9.5-kilometer southbound segment of the Coastal Road connecting Bindu Madhav Chowk in Worli to Marine Drive. On June 10, a 6.25-kilometer northbound highway was opened between Marine Drive and Lotus Junction in Haji Ali.

The BMC-managed Mumbai Coastal Road Project would connect directly to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, cutting travel time between south Mumbai and the suburbs and improving the overall commuting experience. Construction on this enormous Rs 13,983 crore project began on October 13, 2018.