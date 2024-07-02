Mumbai college that banned hijabs bars students from wearing T-shirts, torn jeans

The college barred students from wearing torn jeans, T-shirts, "revealing" dresses and jerseys, or a dress that reveals religion or shows "cultural disparity"

The Chembur Trombay Education Society's N G Acharya and D K Marathe College barred students from wearing torn jeans, T-shirts, "revealing" dresses and jerseys, or a dress that reveals religion or shows "cultural disparity", reported PTI. Earlier, the same college had issued a ban on hijab creating headlines.

In the notice issued on June 27, the institution said that students should wear a formal and decent dress while on campus.

As per the PTI report, the notice said that students can wear a half or full shirt and trousers. Girls can wear any Indian or western outfit, it said.

The order was issued after the Bombay High Court declined to intervene in the college's decision to forbid the hijab, burka, and naqab on its property on June 26. The court noted that the regulations in question do not infringe upon the fundamental rights of the students.

"Students shall not wear any dress which reveals religion or shows cultural disparity. Nakab, hijab, burka, stole, cap, etc shall be removed by going to the common rooms on the ground floor and then only (students) can move throughout the college campus," the notice said.

"Torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys are not allowed," it said.

As per the PTI report, students belonging to the Muslim community from Shivaji Nagar, Govandi and Mankhurd areas are enrolled at the college, located in Chembur.

Subodh Acharya, general secretary of the college governing council, said no notice with new directives has been issued by the college, referring to a circular issued by the institute earlier this year.

"The notice is not new. We are only asking students to follow the dress code which states not to wear revealing clothes. We are also not asking students to wear sarees or attire of any particular colour," he said.

"Students can come to college wearing a hijab or burka, change it in the college common room and then do their work," college principal Vidyagauri Lele said, reported PTI.

Last month, the students moved the high court, challenging a directive issued by the college imposing a dress code under which they cannot wear hijab, naqab, burka, stoles, caps and badges inside the premises.

The HC on June 26 said a dress code is meant to maintain discipline which is part of the college's fundamental right to "establish and administer an educational institution".

The dress code was applicable to all students irrespective of religion or caste, the high court said, dismissing a petition filed against the ban by nine girl students.