Mumbai: Colleges get ready for the big, hybrid switch

As part of AICTE’s digital transmission initiative, 10,000 institutes in the country will offer in-person and remote learning to their students

Many colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University, SNDT, and colleges under Shri Vileparle Kelvani Mandal (SVKM) will be adopting blended learning. File pic

Starting tomorrow, 10,000 colleges from across the country will adopt hybrid or blended learning as part of the digital transformation mission of the All India Council of Technical Education. Hybrid learning is an educational model where some students attend class in person, while others join the class virtually from home. AICTE is a statutory body and a national-level council for technical education.

The regulatory body has asked technical institutions to implement hybrid learning uniformly across the spectrum. For this, heads of these institutes are being trained by AICTE under a free certification programme. The institute heads will be trained in three batches. The first batch will undergo training from July 29 to July 30, the second from August 5 to August 6 and the third from August 12 to August 13.



Through the hybrid model, learning will be accessible from anywhere, any time, on any device. Representation pic

The 10,000 colleges that will be starting blended learning include universities and institutes in Mumbai like the Mumbai University, SNDT, colleges under Shri Vileparle Kelvani Mandal (SVKM), Wellingkar’s, Somaiya Vidyavihar, Sydenham Insititute, Mumbai Education Trust (MET), Atharva Educational trust, Kohinoor Education Trust, Vivekanand Education Society, Anjuman-I-Islam, and Shikshan Prasarak Mandal. The hybrid model employs digital engagement to enhance and accelerate learning by providing a student-centred approach.

According to AICTE Chairman Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe, developing infrastructure is not only complex but also expensive and thus not feasible. “The available resources must be used to their full potential. The greatest strategy is not to construct another institution or college; instead, we must implement hybrid learning,” he said.

“In hybrid learning, education will be redefined, instructors will discover their potential, learning will be accessible from anywhere, any time, on any device, and there will be only one degree between learning and education,” said Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde, which is assisting and training these colleges to switch to blended learning.

10,000

No of colleges that will start blended learning programme