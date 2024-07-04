Mumbai: Commerce stream admission freeze at KES irks pupils

Khar Education Society cites unsafe building conditions and financial woes as reasons for the closure, leaving students in limbo and prompting protests

The dilapidated condition of the college building. Pic/Aditi Haralkar

The Khar Education Society (KES), known for alumni like Indira Gandhi, Tina Ambani and S P Godrej, has halted new admissions to its commerce stream due to building safety concerns. This sudden move has left students who secured seats online in confusion, as they were unaware of the issues when they applied.

KES cited deteriorating building conditions and financial strain from COVID-19 as reasons for the closure. Despite this, some argue the building is still in good condition and believe the closure disrupts their education. In May 2024, KES informed authorities of the decision, requesting to be excluded from online admissions for the 2024-25 academic year, stating they need either to build a new facility or rent one.

The letter dated May 24, stated: “The building of the said institute in which the college is running is in very bad condition and is unsafe for usage. Since the financial situation of the organisation is not very good due to the pandemic, the organisation can undertake either of the following: build a new building or rent a building. Therefore, the members of the Khar Education Society have unanimously decided to close the junior college of commerce stream as well as the commerce department of the degree college from the academic year 2024-25.”

“We were shocked when they told us we couldn't get admission,” said one student. “When we approached the deputy director of School Education, we were informed that they hadn’t approved the closure. We have no idea what to do next,” said another student. Education activists and student groups are calling for an urgent review of the KES decision, demanding transparency and alternative arrangements for affected students. On June 30, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena members stormed the college, threatening severe consequences if the closure continued.

Akhil Chitre, general secretary of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), rejected the trust’s claim of an unsafe building. He said, "We visited the college and found the floor and building to be safe. The trust seems to be planning to dismantle the building to build a new one for an international school and a management college."

Chitre also questioned the responsibility for students denied admission, stating, “The system doesn’t accommodate ‘denied admission by college.’ We will protest at the college, seek legal advice, and take action against the management for harming these students’ academic futures.” KES trustees defended their decision emphasising student safety. “We ask those criticising us if they would take responsibility if any harm comes to our students due to the unsafe building,” said a trustee.

The trust explained that the main building is over 85 years old, and the third floor added later, was declared unsafe by a licensed structural engineer. “With the monsoon, leakages have made the third floor unhygienic,” the trust stated. “Shifting to a new building is costly and challenging in Khar.”

KES announced that first-year junior and degree college classes will be closed for the 2024-25 academic year. Existing students will continue their studies as planned. “We have informed the deputy director and Mumbai University, and all required documents have been submitted,” a trustee said.

The trust assured that no other KES institutions are closing and that a redevelopment plan is underway. “Our priority is the safety and security of students and staff,” they added.