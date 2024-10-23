Breaking News
Mumbai: Commuters fear 2017 Prabhadevi stampede rerun; seek additional platform from WR

Updated on: 24 October,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

As the number of office-goers swells in central Mumbai, overcrowding has become an everyday phenomenon; travellers demand additional platform

A highly congested Prabhadevi station on Wednesday; Commuter associations have requested WR to construct a platform on the station’s east side

Commuter and fisherfolk bodies have urged the railway authorities to avoid a repeat of the 2017 stampede at Prabhadevi (formerly Elphinstone) station. Due to the shifting of office spaces and an increasing number of Worli commuters, the crowd at the station in central Mumbai has steadily risen, often leaving the island platform overcrowded. Both fisherfolk and commuter associations have requested Western Railway to construct an additional platform on the station's east side.

