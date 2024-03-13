Industry experts express worry about the overall decline in punctuality, especially with the upcoming monsoon season

The monsoon is likely to cause further flight schedule delays. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Concerns rise as airlines struggle with time target x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Akasa Air emerged as the leader with an OTP of 67.6 per cent SpiceJet ranked at the bottom of the list with an OTP of 36.1 per cent experts express concerns with reports, stating that condition is likely to deteriorate

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released the on-time performance (OTP) report of major domestic airlines operating at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai for January 2024. According to the report, Akasa Air emerged as the leader with an OTP of 67.6 per cent, while SpiceJet ranked at the bottom of the list with an OTP of 36.1 per cent. Meanwhile, experts express concerns with the reports, stating that the condition is likely to deteriorate during the monsoon as flight delays are imminent due to uncertain weather conditions.

A senior official from DGCA, while talking to mid-day, explained what the OTP report is, how it is calculated, and its importance, “The OTP of an airline is an important metric that reflects its efficiency in adhering to its published schedule. It is calculated based on the percentage of flights that depart or arrive within 15 minutes of their scheduled time. This report is generated based on actual arival/departure timings and the scheduled arrival/departure timings. Any time beyond 15 minutes of the scheduled time is considered a delayed flight according to the standards. This report clearly states the delays caused at the airport by various airlines.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “The causes of delays are varied, including recreational, operational, and Air Traffic Control (ATC) delays, among other causes. The latest report, the January 2024 report, clearly shows that four major airlines out of the seven operating domestic flights at CSMIA are below the 50 per cent mark, which is very concerning.”

Also Read: 247 Indians grounded by airlines for bad behaviour

Captain Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation expert, said, “It’s not just airlines and airports that are interested in punctuality. Regulators routinely use OTP as a performance measure. In the United States, the regulator requires airlines to provide data about delays so that the public has clear information about the nature and source of airline delays and cancellations. In China, airports have been ‘punished’ for poor on-time performance by having constraints on new air services imposed until punctuality improves, while in Europe and India, governments have instituted compensation mechanisms for delays so that passengers have some redress.”

He added, “While arriving late at a destination is an inconvenience, when it comes to connecting passengers, being late is more than just a nuisance. Missed connections, and bags which miss connections, cause genuine frustration and stress for passengers and airline costs. At large airports, the proportion of passengers passing through is high. It is very concerning that many major airlines are below the 50 per cent mark of the OTP. There was a time when airlines used to claim 90 to 100 per cent OTP, but now, the performance has deteriorated significantly. If this is the case in clear weather months, what will happen during the monsoon season when flights are bound to get delayed due to weather conditions? The passengers are the ones who have to face major inconvenience due to the delayed flight departures and arrivals.”

While explaining the cascading effect caused by one delay, Captain Ranganathan said, "An aircraft is assigned for eight to ten legs (flights) for a day. if there is a delay in either departure or arrivals at any of the legs the flight is flying, it causes a cascading effect, delaying the flight for the consecutive next legs." “The DGCA regularly monitors the OTP of airlines to ensure passenger convenience and overall operational efficiency. Airlines often take various measures to improve their OTP, including better scheduling, improved ground operations, and enhanced fleet management,” said another senior official from the DGCA.

67.6%

Akasa Air emerges with this OTP