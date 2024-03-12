Breaking News
Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean
Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom
Mumbai: Mazagaon shipyard worker held for leaking secrets to Pak honeytrap
Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated: Will solve all teething issues soon, says BMC
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Advisory given to airlines on in flight food safety
<< Back to Elections 2024

Advisory given to airlines on in-flight food safety

Updated on: 12 March,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

FSSAI demands transparency, tells airlines to prominently display food details

Advisory given to airlines on in-flight food safety

Airlines have been asked to prioritise food quality and ensure transparent labelling of all food items

Listen to this article
Advisory given to airlines on in-flight food safety
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. FSSAI has taken a decisive step by issuing a comprehensive advisory to airlines
  2. The advisory emphasises the need for airlines to prioritise food quality
  3. Also, they must inform passengers that they can lodge food-related grievances

In response to rising concerns over the quality of food served during flights, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken a decisive step by issuing a comprehensive advisory to airlines. The advisory emphasises the need for airlines to prioritise food quality and ensure transparent labelling of all food items provided to passengers.


“The flight operators shall ensure that the passengers are well aware of the FSSAI license number of both the caterer/manufacturer as well as the flight operators, which are airlines. Basic details in case of prepared foods, such as the name of the caterer, FSSAI license number, date and time of packaging, and use by date and time, shall be ensured on the packaging along with the other details as applicable as per FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020,” the Authority said in its recent advisory. Also, they must inform passengers that they can lodge food-related grievances on the FSSAI’s Food Safety Connect App.


Also Read: 247 Indians grounded by airlines for bad behaviour


It added that the flight kitchen operators and In-Flight food service providers shall comply with the FSS Act, 2006, and the Rules and Regulations, including the FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

The authority also stated that in its surveillance drive to inspect the supply chain of food served to in-flight passengers, it observed discrepancies in the description of ‘Kind of Business’ in the FSSAI licenses.

“It has been observed that food is being prepared by flight kitchen operators, which are caterers located in and around the vicinity of the airports, and then transferred through specialised vehicles like insulated refrigerated vans/wagons to the flights. In the flights, food is then served to passengers of that particular flight through the staff of the airlines, which is inflight food services,” it added.

“Numerous complaints have surfaced in recent times regarding the poor quality of food and beverages served during flights. One notable incident involved the discovery of maggots in sandwiches served on an IndiGo flight, which garnered widespread attention after a passenger shared a video of the ordeal on social media. Following this incident, the FSSAI issued a ‘show cause notice’ to IndiGo for serving what was deemed ‘unsafe food’ to the passenger,” said aviation rights activist Adv. Yashvant Shenoy, highlighting the necessity of stringent advisory issued by FSSAI.

A FSSAI official requesting anonymity said, “To prevent such incidents and uphold food safety standards for passengers, the FSSAI is closely monitoring the entire in-flight food supply chain. Amidst observed irregularities, we have adopted a stringent approach, issuing clear guidelines to airlines to ensure the provision of safe and high-quality food during flights.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

FSSAI indigo mumbai airport mumbai mumbai news maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK