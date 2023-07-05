Mumbai: Contractor gets notice, starts repairing SCLR extension bridge

MMRDA takes action to address potholes, uneven road surfaces on stretch

A resurfaced Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension bridge

Following the criticism that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) faced due to potholes on the Phase-1 stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension bridge that was opened a few months ago, the contractor has been served a notice. As a result, the work of repairing potholes and the uneven road surface has begun.

Taking note of the potholes and uneven road surfaces on the recently opened Phase-1 stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension, a senior MMRDA official said, “A notice has been issued to the contractor, M/S J Kumar Infra, and they have started repairing the potholes and resurfacing the road.”

The Phase-1 of SCLR extension was constructed at a cost of R645 crore and was opened a few months ago. Within just one week of rain, potholes started occurring on the WEH-bound stretch of the flyover just before Kalina University.

On Monday, this reporter also travelled on the bridge and found that there were no potholes or uneven road surfaces on the Kurla-bound stretch of the flyover. However, while coming from Kurla towards the

Western Express Highway, there was only one stretch with potholes and an uneven road surface, while the rest of the stretch was without potholes.

MMRDA also tweeted, “The responsibility and cost for the repair work will be borne by M/S J Kumar Infra. Our team has identified the primary reason for the damage­—this particular area was being used as a working yard and storage space for materials like steel.”

On February 10, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 3.8-kilometre extension bridge, which starts near Kapadia Junction and ends on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Vakola junction. The flyover helps in bypassing traffic on the road below at Vakola junction, University junction, BKC junction, MTNL junction, and BKC-LBS flyover and stretches from Kurla to Vakola flyover.