Mumbai cop who died in police station fire was to come home early to celebrate his wedding anniversary

Khot was critically injured in the fire that broke out in the store room of the Kherwadi police station in suburban Bandra in the afternoon on Monday (December 12)

Arvind Khot. File Pic

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Arvind Khot, who suffered fatal injuries in a fire at a police station here two days ago, was to come home early on the day of the incident to celebrate his 28th wedding anniversary, but the news of the blaze turned a happy occasion into gloom for his family members.

Khot (57) was critically injured in the fire that broke out in the store room of the Kherwadi police station in suburban Bandra in the afternoon on Monday (December 12). The ASI, who suffered 95 per cent burns, was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital and later shifted to Masina Hospital in Byculla, where he was declared dead on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Talking to PTI, a family member of Khot said on Wednesday, "On the day of the incident (Monday) he left for office at his usual time, promising us to come home early to celebrate his 28th wedding anniversary. However, at around 1.30 pm we got a phone call from the police station informing us that some accident has taken place at Khot's workplace and that he was injured."

"We directly reached Sion Hospital and found that he was under treatment. Later, with the help of policemen, we shifted him to Masina Hospital where he was unfortunately declared dead during treatment," she said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Kherwadi cop dies, kin say he wanted transfer

Several rumours were floating after the ASI's death, but his family thinks it was just an accident and nobody should be blamed for his tragic end, said the late cop's kin.

"After the incident we checked the CCTV footage of the police station and found he was going inside the store room when the fire erupted. We are satisfied with the police probe and don't have any doubt on anyone," she said.

Khot's younger brother is also in the Mumbai police, where he works as a constable.

The late Assistant Sub-Inspector was residing in a one room kitchen home in Nagpada in south Mumbai with his wife and three children, including a daughter.

"He was residing in the room since he was in Grade 4. Several of our family members are in the police department," she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever