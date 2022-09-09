Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops ‘adopt’ abandoned newborn

Updated on: 09 September,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

MHB police personnel have been caring for a day-old infant found in a garbage dump, plan for her future as they try to trace parents

The baby, dubbed ‘MHB ki beti’, is currently admitted to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Kandivli (right) a police officer with the newborn


A call from the Control Room in the morning of September 5 led MHB Colony police to Shivaji Nagar, Borivli West to find an abandoned newborn at an auto stand, whom they now refer to as “MHB ki beti”. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Kandivli. The cops, apart from filing a case against unknown people for abandoning the child, have also taken it on themselves to ensure their “beti” gets education and financial support.


A bakery owner near an auto rickshaw stand at Shivaji Nagar had heard the cries of a baby and called the police control room, which in turn relayed the information to MHB police. When cops reached the spot they found the crying newborn wrapped in a white towel. The baby had blood all over and her umbilical cord was also intact.

Officers from MHB Colony police station take turns to visit the baby at the hospital every day
Officers from MHB Colony police station take turns to visit the baby at the hospital every day


Assistant Sub-Inspector Shobha Yadav and PSI Vanita Katbane who were deputed on mobile van rushed the baby to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli where she underwent a medical check up which concluded that she was in good health. Police officers now take turns to visit the hospital to check up on her every day.

Also Read: Borivli house collapse: Residents accuse BMC of rubble rousing

Looking at the baby, Assistant Inspector Suryakant Pawar decided to take responsibility for the baby’s future education. Other cops have started crowdfunding and the amount will be kept as a fixed deposit in a bank so that she won’t have to suffer in future for money.

“We have named her ‘MHB ki beti’ and are taking maximum care of her as she is now our family. Through community WhatsApp groups we have sent a message to her parents to come forward and take her as she needs her mother the most right now,” said a police officer.  

Cops have also registered a case under section 317 of the IPC for abandonment of a child. They have also checked footage from the area where she was found to see if her parents were caught on camera, but to no avail. They have also shared information of the baby with the Child Welfare Committee which has directed that the newborn be kept in a private observation home.

317
Section of the IPC under which a case has been filed for child abandonment

