Mumbai cops bust gang of three women thieves who worked as maidservants

Updated on: 18 May,2023 12:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Police recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh cash and wrist watches hidden at a house in BKC

Representative Image

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of women thieves who used to work as maidservants and recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 40 lakh from them. 


The trio was arrested from various localities.



According to news agency PTI, police recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh cash and wrist watches hidden at a house in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).


One of the arrested women was employed in suburban Bandra where the gang had committed theft in a house when its owner was away between April 14 and May 6, a police official told PTI.

The investigation led the police to the maidservant, a resident of suburban Sion, he said. 

Two of her accomplices were subsequently nabbed.

(With inputs from PTI)

