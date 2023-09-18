Mumbai cops foil bid to sell lion claws, tiger skin

Four held for violating Wildlife Protection Act in two cases

Jigar Pandya claimed that the lion’s claw was a gift from an uncle; The accused will face legal consequences for possession and attempted sale of protected animal parts

The Mumbai police have apprehended four individuals in possession of lion claws and tiger skins in two separate cases.

In the first case, officers from the MHB police in Borivli West received a tip-off about some individuals in possession of the banned items visiting their area to sell them. The officers, under the guidance of DCP Ajay Kumar Bansal and senior inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, conducted an operation and nabbed Suraj Karande, 30; Mohsin Jundre, 35; and Manzoor Mankar, 33. A total of 12 claws and a tiger skin were recovered from their possession.

The three are residents of Mahabaleshwar in Satara district. Karande and Jundre are labourers, while Mankar works as a tourist guide. It is unclear whether the seized claws and skin were obtained through hunting or given to them by someone else. They were arrested under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and were produced in court where they were sent to police custody for three days.

In the second case, officers from the Borivli police station received information regarding an individual in possession of the banned items visiting their jurisdiction to sell them. The officers set a trap near the MTNL Telephone Exchange in Borivli and apprehended Jigar Bharat Pandya, a 28-year-old electrician from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. A lion’s claw and a tiger’s claw were recovered from him.

Pandya claimed that the lion’s claw was given to him by his maternal uncle when he was a child. He said that his uncle used it for exorcism and magic. However, due to financial difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic, he decided to sell the claw to repay his debts, according to his statement to the police. Pandya has been booked and arrested under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

These cases shed light on the illegal trade of wildlife products which is a significant concern for conservation efforts and animal protection. The four men will face legal consequences for their involvement in the possession and attempted sale of protected animal parts. Investigations are being carried out to determine the source of these wildlife products and whether any other individuals are involved in the illegal trade.

