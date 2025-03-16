At 12.54 pm, the South Control Room received an urgent message about a woman in labour in a taxi, and the Nirbhaya squad, realising that she was delivering

The Nirbhaya squad with the mother and baby

Listen to this article Mumbai: Cops help woman having baby in taxi x 00:00

The prompt response of the Nirbhaya squad under the Sewri Police Station helped save a pregnant woman and her newborn after she went into labour inside a taxi near Chandni Chowk at Reay Road yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 12.54 pm, the South Control Room received an urgent message about a woman in labour in a taxi, and the Nirbhaya squad, realising that she was delivering, rushed her to Sir JJ Hospital with the help of Dr Sultan.

The woman, Masuma Sheikh, gave birth to a healthy boy.