Mumbai: Cops help woman having baby in taxi

Updated on: 16 March,2025 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

The Nirbhaya squad with the mother and baby

The prompt response of the Nirbhaya squad under the Sewri Police Station helped save a pregnant woman and her newborn after she went into labour inside a taxi near Chandni Chowk at Reay Road yesterday.


At 12.54 pm, the South Control Room received an urgent message about a woman in labour in a taxi, and the Nirbhaya squad, realising that she was delivering, rushed her to Sir JJ Hospital with the help of Dr Sultan. 


The woman, Masuma Sheikh, gave birth to a healthy boy.


mumbai police Reay Road sewri mumbai mumbai news

