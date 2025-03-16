Mumbai: Cops help woman having baby in taxi

At 12.54 pm, the South Control Room received an urgent message about a woman in labour in a taxi, and the Nirbhaya squad, realising that she was delivering
The Nirbhaya squad with the mother and baby
The prompt response of the Nirbhaya squad under the Sewri Police Station helped save a pregnant woman and her newborn after she went into labour inside a taxi near Chandni Chowk at Reay Road yesterday.
At 12.54 pm, the South Control Room received an urgent message about a woman in labour in a taxi, and the Nirbhaya squad, realising that she was delivering, rushed her to Sir JJ Hospital with the help of Dr Sultan.
The woman, Masuma Sheikh, gave birth to a healthy boy.