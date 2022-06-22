Mumbai: Cops hunt 4 MP youths after ‘stunts’ on Bandra-Worli sea link

The taxi driver, Anish Ahmed Shaikh, 40, is a resident of Ghatkopar. The youths have been identified yet

Youngsters click selfies on the Bandra Worli Sea Link

Bandra police have arrested a kaali peeli driver after two of his young passengers were photographed sticking their upper body out of the windows of the moving taxi and taking selfies. The person, who captured the photos of the incident that took place on Sunday, uploaded them on Twitter, following which the Bandra traffic police received a complaint. They informed the Bandra police who filed a case. The taxi driver, Anish Ahmed Shaikh, 40, is a resident of Ghatkopar. The youths have been identified yet.

Shaikh told police that he picked up the youngsters, who had arrived from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, at the airport and was taking them on Mumbai darshan. Police are taking the help of the airport authority to identify the four youths. Senior Inspector Vishal Khaire of Bandra Traffic division told mid-day, “This incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Sunday. The youths were doing stunts and endangering their lives. A person who was travelling on the sea link took photos of two youngsters leaning on the window and clicking selfies.” Sitting on the window of a moving car is a crime, he added.

Sub-Inspector Suresh Desavale of Bandra police station, who is the investigation officer in the case, said, “The driver told us that the youths wanted to take a tour of Mumbai, and that he took them to Churchgate from Andheri, and dropped them back at the airport at night. While having conversations during the journey, the driver learnt from the youths that they hailed from Indore and were in Mumbai for a one-day picnic. We are taking the airport authority’s help to identify these youngsters.”

