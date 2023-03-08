Mumbai: Cops nab four of six robbers who ‘planned to loot sea link toll booth’

Following tip-off, the Bandra police laid in wait for accused and caught them red-handed on Monday night; 2 absconding

Representative Image

The Bandra police arrested four robbers who planned to loot the cash counter at the Bandra Worli Sea Link on Monday night. The police said they had arrived at the spot with a knife, swords and a sickle when the police caught them red-handed. The cops said two of the accused managed to escape. The police are searching for them.

The arrested accused are identified as Abdulla Sayyed Pathan alias Sannata, 27; Mohammad Imran Mansoori alias Mahmam, 25; Magdum Mansoori, 25; and Mohammad Ali Shaikh, 27. The absconding accused are Darel alias Christian Papa alias Mahimcha Papa, 26, and Ismail alias Chan alias Rickshaw Chor Volticha Papa, 26.

According to police officers, the incident occurred on Monday at 10.30 pm when Police Inspector Sudarshan Gaikwad and API Bajrang Jagtap attached to Bandra police station were patrolling the area. They received a tip-off about six people planning a robbery at the BWSL. After this tip-off, the police laid a trap at the reclamation entry point at U-bridge. The accused arrived at the spot around 12.45 am and the police caught them red-handed with the weapons.

A police officer said, “We have also seized the sickle, knife and swords from the accused. When interrogated, they revealed details of the planned robbery. A few days back these accused had visited the sea link for a recce. A police officer added, “Under the guidance of Senior Inspector Rajesh Devare of Bandra police station we have arrested four accused. We are searching for the other two.”